Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IFNNF shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Infineon Technologies stock opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

