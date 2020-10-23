Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

INFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wedbush upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA boosted its position in Infosys by 2.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 443,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Infosys by 17.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Infosys during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Infosys by 13.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,535,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,790,000 after purchasing an additional 902,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Infosys by 15.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.18. 52,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,221,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. Infosys has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $16.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.1359 dividend. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.