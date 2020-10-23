Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Releases Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.79-1.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $331.7-331.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.61 million.Ingevity also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Ingevity stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 2.30. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $94.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.79.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.78. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 36.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingevity from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingevity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.75.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

