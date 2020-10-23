Insider Buying: BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) (TSE:BLU) Director Acquires C$129,591.00 in Stock

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) (TSE:BLU) Director Roberto Bellini purchased 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,591.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 630,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,921,185.05.

Shares of BLU opened at C$3.29 on Friday. BELLUS Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.53. The stock has a market cap of $198.87 million and a PE ratio of -5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.84.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) (TSE:BLU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.26) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLU shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) in a report on Friday, June 26th. Guggenheim lowered BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

