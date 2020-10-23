Insider Buying: Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) (LON:PNN) Insider Buys £154.05 in Stock

Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) (LON:PNN) insider Paul Boote acquired 15 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,027 ($13.42) per share, for a total transaction of £154.05 ($201.27).

PNN stock opened at GBX 1,017 ($13.29) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 21.41. Pennon Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 865.70 ($11.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,589.50 ($20.77). The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,033.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,076.33.

Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

