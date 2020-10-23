Insider Selling: Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) CEO Sells $1,188,437.25 in Stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 23,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $1,188,437.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,717,541.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 194.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,460,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892,938 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.0% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,522,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,339,000 after purchasing an additional 762,538 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 272.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 884,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,127,000 after purchasing an additional 647,139 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 166.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 765,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,288,000 after purchasing an additional 477,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,414,000 after purchasing an additional 440,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

