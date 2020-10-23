Insider Selling: Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) CEO Sells $116,402.00 in Stock

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) CEO Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $116,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,596 shares in the company, valued at $362,064.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aaron Locascio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Aaron Locascio sold 20,679 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $60,175.89.

On Friday, September 18th, Aaron Locascio sold 39,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $84,630.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Aaron Locascio sold 39,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00.

Shares of GNLN opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.42. Greenlane Holdings has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $275.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Greenlane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 60,463 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC grew its position in Greenlane by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Greenlane by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 463,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

GNLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

