Insider Selling: I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Director Sells $292,495.41 in Stock

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total value of $292,495.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,675.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $30.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.80. I-Mab has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $46.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.54.

Get I-Mab alerts:

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that I-Mab will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

BDTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of I-Mab from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

About I-Mab

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.