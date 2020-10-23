Insider Selling: J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) Insider Sells £28,359.36 in Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) insider Su Cacioppo sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 774 ($10.11), for a total transaction of £28,359.36 ($37,051.69).

JDW opened at GBX 868.46 ($11.35) on Friday. J D Wetherspoon plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 492 ($6.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,734 ($22.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 894.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 955.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JDW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,192.50 ($15.58).

J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 09, 2020, it operated 875 pubs and 50 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

