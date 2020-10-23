Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Sells $1,556,955.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 34,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,556,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,955. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 14th, Evan Sharp sold 34,599 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $1,534,465.65.

On Monday, October 5th, Evan Sharp sold 34,599 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,556,955.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Evan Sharp sold 352,131 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $14,085,240.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Evan Sharp sold 1,496,918 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $55,610,503.70.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Evan Sharp sold 433,108 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $15,037,509.76.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $1,561,250.00.

NYSE:PINS opened at $50.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.56 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $52.05.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 18.8% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $395,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded Pinterest to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.55.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

