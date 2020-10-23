Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $20,600.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $20,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,178,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,933,902.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $20,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $19,400.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $19,600.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $20,600.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $20,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $20,800.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $23,400.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $25,800.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $26,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYME opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.84. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,926,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 30,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 38,310 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 45.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

