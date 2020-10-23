Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given “Sell” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $48.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Intel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Charter Equity restated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 68.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 19.9% in the second quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 228,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,621,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $216,701,000 after purchasing an additional 102,532 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.