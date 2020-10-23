Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPPLF opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

