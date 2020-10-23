InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Downgraded by AlphaValue

AlphaValue cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to a reduce rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

IHG stock opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.43. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 74.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 633,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,089,000 after buying an additional 270,398 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 37.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after buying an additional 60,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 46,929 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 123.7% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 60,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 33,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 128.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 22,743 shares in the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

