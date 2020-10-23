International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

INSW opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.06.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $139.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.55 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in International Seaways by 961.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 626.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 144.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

