Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Reduced by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $35,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $920,150.00. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total transaction of $723,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,390 shares of company stock valued at $19,718,278. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $719.05.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $733.03 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $778.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $710.16 and a 200-day moving average of $621.08. The firm has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

