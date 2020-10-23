Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Silgan (SLGN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Silgan (NASDAQ: SLGN) in the last few weeks:

10/22/2020 – Silgan was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Silgan was downgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Silgan had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Silgan was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/14/2020 – Silgan is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/25/2020 – Silgan was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/22/2020 – Silgan was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Silgan continues to benefit from demand for vital products like food, beverage, consumer health and personal care products amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, lower demand for products not intended for stay-at-home use and weakness in certain beauty products owing to shift in consumer buying patterns amid the pandemic will weigh on results. Nevertheless, Silgan’s focus on cutting costs across each of its businesses will boost margins. Its adjusted earnings per share guidance for 2020 is at $2.70-$2.85. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year increase of 28%. The recent acquisition of the dispensing business of the Albéa Group is a strategic fit for the closures segment and expected to modestly boost Silgan’s earnings in 2020. However, elevation in debt levels following the acquisition remains a cause of concern.”

9/17/2020 – Silgan was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/5/2020 – Silgan was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Silgan stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $40.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 1,064.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 4,669.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

