Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 7,840 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,422% compared to the typical daily volume of 515 put options.

Several research firms recently commented on ALGN. TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Align Technology from $340.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.07.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total transaction of $2,072,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,553,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $480,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,692 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,252 shares of company stock worth $22,460,548 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $148,017,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 332,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,256,000 after acquiring an additional 269,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Align Technology by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,470,000 after acquiring an additional 228,120 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,342,000 after acquiring an additional 189,849 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $453.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.85. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $459.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.16.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

