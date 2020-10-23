Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,240 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,155% compared to the typical volume of 55 put options.

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on The Greenbrier Companies from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. 140166 raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,016 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $62,435.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,596.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Duane Charles Mcdougall sold 10,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $268,175.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,823.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,199 shares of company stock valued at $755,707. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 74,850.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.