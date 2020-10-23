Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,482 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,076% compared to the average daily volume of 126 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 748,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 203,926 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,491 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 42,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $838,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

BRX opened at $11.78 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $247.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 398 retail centers comprise approximately 70 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.