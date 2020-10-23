Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC)

Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,308 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,511% compared to the typical daily volume of 165 put options.

Shares of HCAC stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. Hennessy Capital has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Hennessy Capital by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,170,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 414,976 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Hennessy Capital by 91.2% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,048,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital during the second quarter valued at about $8,063,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,440,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hennessy Capital by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 316,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 191,700 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hennessy Capital Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

