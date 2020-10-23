Investors Research Corp Acquires 237 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,423 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,826,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,152,000 after buying an additional 807,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,344,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,651,000 after buying an additional 457,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 101.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,882,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,370,000 after buying an additional 7,000,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,256,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,072,000 after buying an additional 265,524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $87.59 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.07.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

