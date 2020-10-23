Investors Research Corp Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in General Dynamics by 594.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,563,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,868,000 after buying an additional 1,338,415 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7,755.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 675,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,975,000 after purchasing an additional 667,000 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $49,023,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $11,777,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $40,205,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.19.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GD stock opened at $139.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $190.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

