Investors Research Corp Buys 600 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 75.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $7,220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $3,672,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 81.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 73.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average of $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.00. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $65.34.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $460.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MMP. Raymond James decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.05.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

