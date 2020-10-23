Investors Research Corp Buys New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 64,243 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $58.38 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $59.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.55.

