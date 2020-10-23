Investors Research Corp Buys Shares of 1,614 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $159.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.01. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $101.87 and a 1-year high of $168.16.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

