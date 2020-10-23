Investors Research Corp Buys Shares of 4,948 Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6,320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $55.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80.

