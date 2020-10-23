Investors Research Corp Cuts Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Investors Research Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,326.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.15.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Nomura downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

