Investors Research Corp Decreases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $141.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $145.87. The company has a market capitalization of $352.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,009,517. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.71.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

