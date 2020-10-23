Investors Research Corp Has $126,000 Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Investors Research Corp reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $31,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

