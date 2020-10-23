Investors Research Corp Has $286,000 Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Investors Research Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 62.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 35.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $15.32 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $586.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BSAC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

