Investors Research Corp Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Investors Research Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by $0.94. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.00.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.