Investors Research Corp Has $360,000 Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackbaud by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,974,000 after acquiring an additional 21,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Blackbaud by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,234,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,565,000 after acquiring an additional 354,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Blackbaud by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,095,000 after acquiring an additional 36,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Blackbaud by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,602,000 after acquiring an additional 71,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Blackbaud by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 575,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLKB shares. BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $92.50. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 127.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.54.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.74 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 16.68%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.