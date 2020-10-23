Investors Research Corp Has $374,000 Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Investors Research Corp reduced its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,485 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 33.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,122,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 789,188 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth about $16,528,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 77.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,328,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,225,000 after buying an additional 579,445 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 278.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 560,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 412,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth about $8,752,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

PDCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.68. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $78,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

