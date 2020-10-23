Investors Research Corp Has $48,000 Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 254.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vince Berta purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,486.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FFBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

