Investors Research Corp Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Investors Research Corp raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.82.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $169.20 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $375.60. The company has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a PE ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.07 and its 200-day moving average is $162.59.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.82) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

