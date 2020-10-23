Investors Research Corp Invests $250,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,554,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,077 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,753,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,724,000 after acquiring an additional 155,317 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,041,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,976,000 after acquiring an additional 882,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,336,000 after acquiring an additional 397,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,077,000 after acquiring an additional 192,389 shares in the last quarter.

VV opened at $160.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.02 and a 200-day moving average of $146.63. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $167.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

