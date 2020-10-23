Investors Research Corp Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Investors Research Corp cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $240,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 208,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,297,000 after purchasing an additional 45,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,618.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,510.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,446.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1,092.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,686.58.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

