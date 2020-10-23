Investors Research Corp Lowers Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Investors Research Corp lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $138.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.08. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.13.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

