Investors Research Corp Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 88,175 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 296.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,442 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $40.51 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.13.

