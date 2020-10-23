Investors Research Corp Purchases 3,200 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 254.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 115.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 70.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average of $75.86. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $86.30.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.