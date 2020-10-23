Investors Research Corp Purchases Shares of 20,610 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

