Investors Research Corp Raises Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 122.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 109.2% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 38.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $78,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

