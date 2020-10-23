Investors Research Corp Reduces Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Investors Research Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.