Investors Research Corp Sells 121 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Investors Research Corp lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Netflix by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 300,750 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $150,384,000 after buying an additional 73,003 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,163 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $89,087,000 after buying an additional 25,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Netflix by 331.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 20,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.70, for a total transaction of $9,614,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,986 shares of company stock worth $169,898,723 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $487.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.83, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.37. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $266.63 and a 52-week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.97.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

