Investors Research Corp Sells 2,116 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Investors Research Corp reduced its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 516,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $97.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $107.09.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $3,637,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at $48,504,338.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $5,354,900. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.