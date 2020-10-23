Investors Research Corp Sells 437 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Investors Research Corp cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,864,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,355.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,950,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,731,000 after buying an additional 2,747,403 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $41,185,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 137.5% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 899,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,066,000 after buying an additional 520,600 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $82.45 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $85.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.05.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.