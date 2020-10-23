Investors Research Corp Sells 544 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Investors Research Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VBR opened at $120.36 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $139.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.62.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

