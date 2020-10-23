Investors Research Corp Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Investors Research Corp lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.7% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in AbbVie by 179.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in AbbVie by 64.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 56.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

NYSE ABBV opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

