IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.93-2.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04-3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.25-6.35 EPS.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $169.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.12, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $176.00.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IQVIA from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.78.

In related news, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.94 per share, with a total value of $1,599,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,154.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $11,173,939.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,581,917.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,103,371 shares of company stock valued at $494,977,443. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.